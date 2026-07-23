Akums to buy Oriflame India manufacturing business for ₹56cr
Business
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is set to buy Oriflame India's manufacturing business for ₹56 crore.
The deal, happening through Akums's subsidiary Pure and Cure Healthcare, includes two factories (in Roorkee and Noida) plus a warehouse in Noida.
This move lets Akums step into the color cosmetics space: think makeup, skincare, hair care, and more.
All cash deal expected August 2026
The all-cash deal should wrap up by August 2026 if all goes as planned. Akums wants to branch out beyond just pharma into fast-growing areas like beauty products.
As Managing Director Sanjeev Jain puts it, color cosmetics are "one of the fastest-growing consumption stories in India today," and these new facilities will help Akums meet rising demand from both Indian and global brands.