Allbirds is shutting down all US full-price stores by Feb 2026
Allbirds, known for its eco-friendly shoes, just announced it's closing every full-price store in the US—including its last one in San Francisco—by February 2026.
They'll keep two outlet stores open here and still have shops in London, but most of their focus is shifting online and to global partners.
Why are they doing this?
CEO Joe Vernachio says closing these "unprofitable doors" will help cut costs and keep the company healthy long-term.
Allbirds has been shrinking its physical presence for a while now as part of a bigger plan to get back on track.
The money side: what's going on?
Allbirds has had a tough run lately: their market value dropped to $32 million, their shares have traded at just a few dollars, and revenue in the most recent quarter fell about 23% year over year.
This move is all about saving cash and operating smarter—they'll share more details at an upcoming earnings call (date not specified).