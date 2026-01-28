Allbirds is shutting down all US full-price stores by Feb 2026

CEO Joe Vernachio says closing these "unprofitable doors" will help cut costs and keep the company healthy long-term. Allbirds has been shrinking its physical presence for a while now as part of a bigger plan to get back on track.

The money side: what's going on?

Allbirds has had a tough run lately: their market value dropped to $32 million, their shares have traded at just a few dollars, and revenue in the most recent quarter fell about 23% year over year.

This move is all about saving cash and operating smarter—they'll share more details at an upcoming earnings call (date not specified).