Alphabet just hit $4 trillion, passing Apple
Alphabet (Google's parent company) just crossed a $4 trillion market cap on January 12, making it the world's second most valuable company, surpassing Apple.
This leap comes after Alphabet's stock soared 65% in 2025.
What's fueling the surge?
Strong earnings are a big part of the story—Alphabet pulled in $102.3 billion last quarter (up 16%), and Google Cloud revenue jumped 34% to $15.2 billion.
But the real game-changer? AI. About 70% of Google Cloud customers now use at least one of its 13 AI product lines, each generating over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue.
Gemini and Wall Street's nod
Gemini, Alphabet's flagship AI platform, is processing a wild 7 billion tokens per minute and has racked up 650 million monthly users.
Impressed by this growth, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet and set its price target at $370 per share for leading the pack in AI tech.