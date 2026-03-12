Aluminum prices surge amid Middle East conflict

Analysts expect aluminum to remain expensive in 2026

The Middle East supplies about 9% of the world's aluminum, so trouble there quickly hits global prices.

The commodity trader Mercuria canceled or earmarked nearly 100,000 tons of aluminum in LME-approved warehouses in Port Klang, Malaysia.

With no end to the conflict in sight, analysts have bumped up their price forecasts for 2026, expecting aluminum could stay expensive if these supply risks stick around.