#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 8T available with benefits worth Rs. 3,500

Looking to buy a flagship smartphone? This deal should meet your expectations. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 2,500 on the OnePlus 8T model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

To sweeten the deal, buyers can avail an additional 10% off with ICICI Bank credit cards and via EMI transactions using ICICI Bank debit cards.

Here are more details.

Key details

Everything to know about the deal

OnePlus 8T (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 42,999 along with a coupon discount of Rs. 2,500 that is available on the product page.

You can avail an extra 10% off (up to Rs. 1,000) with ICICI Bank credit cards and via EMI transactions using ICICI Bank debit cards.

Additionally, you can save up to Rs. 13,400 by exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display

The phone boasts of a 120Hz screen

OnePlus 8T features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.

The handset houses a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

In India, it is offered in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The OnePlus 8T sports a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 8T draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

