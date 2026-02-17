Amazon is investing another $35 billion in India

Amazon wants to digitize 15 million small businesses (12 million are already on board), teach AI skills to 4 million schoolkids, and push e-commerce exports up to $80 billion (that's four times what they've managed in the last 10 years). They're also building new data centers in Maharashtra and Telangana, expanding warehouses, and aiming to create one million additional job opportunities, while its businesses are expected to support 3.8 million jobs by 2030.

Why this matters

If you're into tech or business—or just want to see how global companies are shaping the future here—this is big.

Amazon says its investment lines up with India's digital goals: "aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat."

It could mean better tech access, more job options, and a boost for local sellers trying to go global.