Amazon plans to fire 10,000 employees amid looming recession

Nov 15, 2022

Amazon had 1.54 million employees as of September-end

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon is planning to fire roughly 10,000 employees, as it braces for a possible recession. The job cuts might begin as soon as this week, and the brand's retail, devices, and human resources divisions are likely to be the victims. To recall, by the end of September, the firm employed 1.54 million employees, most of whom are hourly workers.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Seattle-based company's sales growth is slowing down, and chief executive officer Andy Jassy has decided to streamline operations by any means.

The firm has resorted to cost-cutting measures, including delaying warehouse openings and freezing hiring in its retail and corporate divisions.

Experimental and unprofitable businesses are also being shuttered. The cost-cutting in the past few months has been very severe.

Possibility Amazon's Devices and Services division might get the ax

The future of Amazon's Devices and Services division, which is responsible for making consumer electronics like Echo smart speakers, and the Alexa voice assistant is hanging by a thread. The group achieved strong sales but after years of frantic expansion, layoffs are quite likely as its products are not a must-buy. However, at the end of the day, this is mere speculation.

Information Amazon is not new to layoffs

To survive the dotcom burst (the crashing of a stock market bubble due to massive growth in the adoption of the Internet) in the early 2000s, Amazon fired thousands of employees. It also paused hiring in large teams for months, to manage its finances.

Worrying Meta and Twitter are also on a firing spree

In the tech industry's biggest layoff, Mark Zuckerberg has sacked over 11,000 Meta employees. The company's workforce is cut by 13%. The laid-off workers will get 16 weeks of base pay and two additional weeks for every year of service. Meanwhile, Elon Musk-led Twitter has fired roughly half of its 7,500-strong workforce worldwide. Almost the entire Indian team has been downsized.