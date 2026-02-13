Amazon's Ring pulls out of controversial partnership with Flock Safety
Amazon's Ring has decided not to team up with Flock Safety, one of the nation's biggest operators of automated license-plate reading systems.
The plan was to link Flock's tech with Ring's Community Requests, letting law enforcement tap into more surveillance tools.
Both companies agreed to walk away; neither cited the controversial Super Bowl ad as a reason, calling the decision mutual and citing time and resource requirements—privacy concerns just took center stage.
Ring's statement on the matter
Ring said the planned integration would require significantly more time and resources than anticipated, and said no Ring customer videos were ever sent to Flock.
Still, this news has sparked fresh debates about digital privacy.
With groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation raising alarms about facial recognition and even Senator Markey urging Amazon to drop its Familiar Faces feature, it's a reminder that people are watching how big tech handles our personal info.