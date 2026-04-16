Anthropic's Irina Ghose says Indian companies now use AI practically

Anthropic announces Project Glasswing AI tests

Anthropic has announced Project Glasswing, bringing together 40 to 50 organizations to safely test out new AI tools, especially in areas like cybersecurity, before they go public.

The project lines up with government priorities in education and healthcare, aiming for solutions "from India, for India."

Ghose encouraged developers to tackle tough challenges responsibly, reminding everyone that as AI evolves quickly, making sure it's used wisely really matters.