Anthropic opens Claude hub in India, cites enterprise demand
Anthropic, a major AI player, just launched its new office in Bengaluru.
At the opening, India MD Irina Ghose said she's excited about India's potential for responsible AI, calling it "one of the world's most promising opportunities" to help more people and businesses benefit from smart tech.
India is the 2nd-biggest market for Claude
India is now the second-biggest market for Anthropic's Claude.ai, making up nearly 6% of global use.
Almost half of that is from folks building apps or modernizing software—so there's serious demand for smarter tools across enterprise, education and agriculture, with companies such as Air India, CRED, Razorpay, Cognizant, Swiggy and Infosys cited.
Infosys partnership and plans to hire
Anthropic isn't going solo—they're teaming up with Infosys to advance practical AI adoption across sectors and working with nonprofits like Digital Green and Adalat AI to make Claude more useful in Indian languages.
The Bengaluru hub will hire across roles and back startups using Claude.
Fun fact: their revenue in India has doubled recently—proof that things are moving fast.