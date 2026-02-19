Anthropic opens Claude hub in India, cites enterprise demand

India is the 2nd-biggest market for Claude

India is now the second-biggest market for Anthropic's Claude.ai, making up nearly 6% of global use.

Almost half of that is from folks building apps or modernizing software—so there's serious demand for smarter tools across enterprise, education and agriculture, with companies such as Air India, CRED, Razorpay, Cognizant, Swiggy and Infosys cited.