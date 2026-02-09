Anthropic's valuation skyrockets to $350B amid OpenAI's $100B raise plans
Anthropic is about to lock in a massive $20 billion funding round—pushing its value up to $350 billion.
They originally aimed for half that amount but doubled it after investors showed huge interest.
This comes just five months after their last big raise, showing how quickly things are heating up in the AI world.
NVIDIA and Microsoft lead the funding charge for Anthropic
Most of the new money is coming from tech giants NVIDIA and Microsoft, with Altimeter, Sequoia, and Lightspeed also joining in.
Anthropic has been making headlines lately for launching coding tools that help developers work faster and rolling out AI models for legal and business research.
This big funding move comes as rival OpenAI eyes a $100 billion raise—so expect some serious competition ahead as both companies consider going public.