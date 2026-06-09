Apollo Global Management and Blackstone invest $35B in Anthropic capacity
Business
Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are putting $35 billion into expanding Anthropic's AI power, using custom chips from Broadcom.
The first phase, just announced, will add enough computing muscle to power 750,000 homes.
Fluidstack to run Anthropic capacity mid-2026
Starting mid-2026, Fluidstack data centers will run this new capacity to support Anthropic's AI models and Claude Code.
The goal: to hit over 20 gigawatts of AI computing by 2028 for big players like OpenAI.
With high costs making it tough for AI companies to grow, private equity is stepping in as a key partner and giving Broadcom a nice boost as more firms look beyond NVIDIA's chips.