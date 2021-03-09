Apple to soon start iPhone 12's production in India

"With its recent market gains in India, Apple is positioned for aggressive growth in the upcoming quarters. The local assembly of iPhone 12 in India will give a further fillip to Apple's prospects," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.
The iPhone 12 packs a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
In India, the iPhone 12 currently starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage model and goes up to Rs. 94,900 for the 256GB storage variant. However, Apple might offer the Made in India iPhone 12 at a slightly lower price.