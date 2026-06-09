Articul8 raising $30 million to $50 million for India's heritage AI

Articul8 teaching Panini's grammar rules

Backed by Aditya Birla Group and talking with big investors like Peak XV Partners and Accel, Articul8 is teaming up with Madras Sanskrit College to teach its AI Panini's famous grammar rules.

CEO Arun Subramaniam says there's growing excitement worldwide about using AI to keep ancient wisdom alive, and the company wants India to own this tech while making it useful in fields like healthcare, education, and beyond.