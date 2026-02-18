Arun Subramaniyan: The AI entrepreneur powering India's enterprise transformation
Arun Subramaniyan, who spent years at Intel and AWS building cutting-edge tech, launched Articul8 AI in 2024.
His company creates smart AI tools for industries like energy, aerospace, and manufacturing—basically helping big sectors use AI safely and efficiently.
Arun's role in the AI revolution
Arun is set to attend at the NDTV Ind.AI Summit, where leaders will talk about making AI more responsible and people-focused in India.
His presence signals how much he's shaping the future of enterprise AI here.
Articul8's growth story and funding
Articul8's platform uses specialized AI agents (like ModelMesh and LLM-IQ) that work across different systems—cloud or on-site.
With major clients like Intel and AWS already on board, they're projected to hit $57 million revenue by 2026 and have raised over $35 million so far.