Ashok Leyland's Q3 profit jumps 4% to ₹796 crore

The company sold more trucks and busses year-on-year: MHCV volumes rose 23%, and LCVs grew by 30%, both outpacing industry trends. Busses grabbed a leading 40% market share, and exports climbed by 20%. Their operating profit (EBITDA) also set a new Q3 record at ₹1,535 crore.

Cash reserves nearly tripled

Ashok Leyland's cash reserves nearly tripled to ₹2,619 crore.

Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja sounded upbeat about demand for commercial vehicles in India, saying the market looks strong across trucks, busses, and even defense vehicles.

For anyone interested in how Indian companies are navigating big changes—and still winning—this is one to watch.