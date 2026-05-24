Bank of America warns AI mega-cap concentration risks 2%-3% downturn Business May 24, 2026

AI mega-caps have been powering the market to new highs, but Bank of America's Michael Hartnett says this feels a lot like past bubbles: think the 1880s railroad craze.

He warns that if things get too heated, we could see a 2% to 3% global market drop soon.

With these AI giants potentially making up nearly half of major stock indexes if additional blockbuster IPOs arrive, there's real concern about all the eggs ending up in one basket.