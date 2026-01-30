Bank of Baroda's profit jumps 4.5% to ₹5,054cr
Bank of Baroda just reported a 4.5% rise in net profit for the last quarter of 2025, hitting ₹5,054 crore.
This isn't a fluke—the bank reported a nine-month (April-December 2025) net profit of ₹14,405 crore, showing the bank's core business is on solid ground thanks to careful lending and better loan quality.
Retail loans were especially strong
The bank's lending really took off: global advances rose by nearly 15%, and domestic loans grew faster than expected at 13.6%.
Retail loans—like mortgages and car loans—were especially strong, with home loans up 16% and auto loans up over 17%.
Basically, people are borrowing more for homes and cars.
The bank also cleaned up its act on bad loans
Bank of Baroda also cleaned up its act on bad loans—the gross NPA ratio dropped to just over 2%, meaning fewer dud loans on their books.
Collection efficiency was 98.63% excluding agriculture, while deposits climbed over 10%, giving the bank plenty of stable cash to work with.