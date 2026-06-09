Bank of England warns of AI 'Question time' deepfakes
Business
The Bank of England is warning everyone to watch out for AI-powered scams after fake videos popped up online showing Nigel Farage and Governor Andrew Bailey in a staged fight on BBC's Question Time.
In one clip, Farage appears with a gun while Bailey is separated by police officers, but none of it actually happened.
Bailey urges public to report deepfakes
Governor Bailey called these deepfakes an "online scourge" and urged people to stay sharp and report anything suspicious so it can be taken down.
Farage also weighed in, saying he'd never use violence, even if he disagrees with Bailey.
The Bank of England has reached out to social media platforms about the incident, but tougher UK laws against fake ads won't kick in until 2027—so for now, staying alert is key.