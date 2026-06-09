Bank of England warns of AI 'Question time' deepfakes

Bailey urges public to report deepfakes

Governor Bailey called these deepfakes an "online scourge" and urged people to stay sharp and report anything suspicious so it can be taken down.

Farage also weighed in, saying he'd never use violence, even if he disagrees with Bailey.

The Bank of England has reached out to social media platforms about the incident, but tougher UK laws against fake ads won't kick in until 2027—so for now, staying alert is key.