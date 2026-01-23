Bank unions to strike on January 27 for 5-day week
Bank employees across India are planning a strike on January 27, 2026, pushing for a five-day work week after talks with bank officials and the government fell through.
The move comes after months of waiting for official approval—even though the Indian Banks's Association had already backed the idea in 2024.
Why does this matter?
If you use public sector or regional banks, expect some disruption—public sector banking operations are likely to be affected.
But if you bank with HDFC, ICICI, or Kotak Mahindra, you may be less affected, as the strike may not impact branches of big private sector banks.
For context: RBI and LIC staff have enjoyed this schedule for a while now.
The strike highlights how slow policy changes can impact everyday services—and why workers are taking a stand to catch up with modern work-life balance.