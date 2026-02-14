Banks can now fund acquisitions up to 75%: Details here Business Feb 14, 2026

The RBI just dropped fresh guidelines that make it easier for banks to fund major acquisitions—up to 75% of the deal value.

Some articles also report restrictions on acquisition financing for stake increases across material thresholds (notably 26%-90%).

These new rules kick in April 2026 and set clear eligibility: acquirers need a ₹500 crore net worth, three years of profits, and (if unlisted) an investment-grade rating.

Loans must be backed by unencumbered shares or convertible debentures, and the acquirer must already hold control.