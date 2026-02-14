Banks can now fund acquisitions up to 75%: Details here
The RBI just dropped fresh guidelines that make it easier for banks to fund major acquisitions—up to 75% of the deal value.
Some articles also report restrictions on acquisition financing for stake increases across material thresholds (notably 26%-90%).
These new rules kick in April 2026 and set clear eligibility: acquirers need a ₹500 crore net worth, three years of profits, and (if unlisted) an investment-grade rating.
Loans must be backed by unencumbered shares or convertible debentures, and the acquirer must already hold control.
Retail loan limits against shares have shot up—from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore—making it way easier for individuals to access funds using their investments.
The RBI also set new loan-to-value ratios: 60% for listed shares, 85% for debt mutual funds, and 75% for equity funds, ETFs, REITs, and InvITs.
This move is expected to unlock more M&A activity and give retail investors more flexibility with their portfolios.