Banks evacuate Gulf offices amid Iran's threat to US, Israel
Business
Big banks are switching things up in the Gulf after Iran threatened financial institutions linked to the US and Israel.
HSBC has closed its Qatar branches, while Citigroup and Standard Chartered told their Dubai teams to work from home.
HSBC and Citigroup said staff safety comes first; Standard Chartered declined to comment.
The quick changes show just how seriously these banks are taking regional tensions.
Dubai's finance scene under pressure as banks rethink operations
Dubai's reputation as a global finance hotspot is feeling the pressure, with major banks rethinking how they operate, temporarily evacuating offices and telling staff to work from home.
Still, despite all the uncertainty, HSBC said it is not backing down from its long-term plans in the region.