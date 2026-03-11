Banks evacuate Gulf offices amid Iran's threat to US, Israel Business Mar 11, 2026

Big banks are switching things up in the Gulf after Iran threatened financial institutions linked to the US and Israel.

HSBC has closed its Qatar branches, while Citigroup and Standard Chartered told their Dubai teams to work from home.

HSBC and Citigroup said staff safety comes first; Standard Chartered declined to comment.

The quick changes show just how seriously these banks are taking regional tensions.