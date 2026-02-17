Banks now dominate Nifty, pushing out oil and gas

If you're following markets or investing through ETFs, these changes affect what really moves your money. With banks now holding more weight than oil and gas, portfolios tied to Nifty will feel every swing in the banking sector even more.

IT's struggles vs banks' resilience

IT stocks have taken a hit—down over 13% this year—thanks to worries about AI shaking up the industry and less spending on software services.

Meanwhile, Bank Nifty managed a small gain.

Foreign investors also pulled out big time from IT in 2025, selling ₹75,000 crore worth of shares—way more than they sold in financials.