'Bengaluru could be next big tech hub': French AI envoy
Anne Bouverot, the French President's special envoy for AI, thinks Bengaluru has what it takes to be the world's next big tech hotspot.
In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, she shared, "Well, clearly I mean Bangalore could be one," when talking about future global tech hubs outside China.
Bouverot on why she sees potential in Bengaluru
The city is buzzing with startups and talented developers—plus major players like Anthropic are setting up shop here.
All this energy is making people look at Bengaluru as a serious contender for global AI innovation.
France passes global AI summit baton to India
France passed the Global AI Summit baton to India at the upcoming AI Impact Summit (Feb 16-20).
The event is set to position India as a key voice in shaping the next phase of AI development.
Big names like PM Modi have invited French President Macron and Brazil's Lula da Silva to join—though NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has decided not to attend.