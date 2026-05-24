Bengaluru startup Pronto under fire over body camera AI claims

Pronto defends pilot, Urban Company denies

Pronto responded by saying this was just a small pilot, only 0.1% of customers, all of whom opted in and paid extra.

The company stressed that consent is taken before every session, and they're following India's data protection rules.

Meanwhile, Urban Company's CEO made it clear his platform doesn't do anything similar, calling customer privacy "paramount."

The whole debate has people asking how far companies should go when using real-life data to build smarter tech.