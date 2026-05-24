Bengaluru startup Pronto under fire over body camera AI claims
Bengaluru startup Pronto is under fire for using body cameras on some service workers during home visits, with critics alleging the recordings could generate data useful for AI and robotics training.
Things heated up online when someone claimed the real goal was to collect data for an investor's "Physical AI" project.
Pronto defends pilot, Urban Company denies
Pronto responded by saying this was just a small pilot, only 0.1% of customers, all of whom opted in and paid extra.
The company stressed that consent is taken before every session, and they're following India's data protection rules.
Meanwhile, Urban Company's CEO made it clear his platform doesn't do anything similar, calling customer privacy "paramount."
The whole debate has people asking how far companies should go when using real-life data to build smarter tech.