Bengaluru's Vimag Labs scores $5 million to shake up electric motors
Vimag Labs, a Bengaluru startup, just raised $5 million in Series A funding led by Accel, with Chakra Growth Fund and Thinkuvate joining in.
Founded by Manish Seth and Dr Piyush Desai, the team is set to use this cash to bring their unique motor tech out of the lab and into real-world products.
What's cool about Vimag Labs?
They're building software-defined motors that don't need rare-earth magnets—so no more worrying about expensive or hard-to-find materials.
Their plug-and-play system uses smart electronics to mimic permanent magnets, helping keep costs steady and supply chains simpler.
Right now, they're focused on powering two- and three-wheeler EVs with OEM partners.
Where are they headed next?
With fresh funding, Vimag Labs plans to ramp up engineering and manufacturing. They're eyeing not just EVs but also sectors like defense, industrial machinery, HVAC, and refrigeration.
Operating globally as Volektra, their teams are spread across Germany, the US, and Poland.