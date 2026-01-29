Bengaluru's Vimag Labs scores $5 million to shake up electric motors Business Jan 29, 2026

Vimag Labs, a Bengaluru startup, just raised $5 million in Series A funding led by Accel, with Chakra Growth Fund and Thinkuvate joining in.

Founded by Manish Seth and Dr Piyush Desai, the team is set to use this cash to bring their unique motor tech out of the lab and into real-world products.