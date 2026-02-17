Big Tech's AI bets backfire, wiping out $1 trillion in value
Big names like Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and NVIDIA have seen their stock prices tumble this year, with investors getting anxious about how much these companies are pouring into artificial intelligence.
Microsoft alone lost $613 billion in value so far in 2026, dropping 17%, while Amazon fell nearly 14% year-to-date.
Investors are skittish about AI spending
Investors are now more interested in seeing quick profits than waiting years for AI to pay off.
With tech giants planning to spend up to $700 billion on AI this year, people are worried all that cash could hurt short-term earnings—and that's making stocks shaky even for the biggest players.
Some companies buck the trend
While most of Big Tech is down—Apple lost $256 billion and NVIDIA dropped almost $90 billion—some companies like TSMC and Samsung actually gained value as the market shifted.
Even Walmart got a boost during this tech shakeup.