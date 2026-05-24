Bihar approves 20 industrial projects, ₹350cr expected, 2,300 jobs

Shreyasi Singh says projects create jobs

These projects will pop up across major spots like Kumarbagh, Begusarai, Hajipur, Patliputra, Bariyarpur, and Sasaram, covering around 30 acres. They span food processing, software development, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Companies like Bharat GPS Bioenergy and Rayush Healthcare are jumping in.

Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh says this will give young people more skill-based jobs while helping Bihar grow its tech and industry scene.