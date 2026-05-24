Bihar approves 20 industrial projects, ₹350cr expected, 2,300 jobs
Business
Bihar just gave the go-ahead to 20 fresh industrial projects, aiming to bring in ₹350 crore and create about 2,300 jobs.
The approval happened at a Project Clearance Committee meeting on May 23, led by Kundan Kumar from BIADA.
It's a big step toward boosting local industry and job options.
Shreyasi Singh says projects create jobs
These projects will pop up across major spots like Kumarbagh, Begusarai, Hajipur, Patliputra, Bariyarpur, and Sasaram, covering around 30 acres. They span food processing, software development, healthcare, and manufacturing.
Companies like Bharat GPS Bioenergy and Rayush Healthcare are jumping in.
Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh says this will give young people more skill-based jobs while helping Bihar grow its tech and industry scene.