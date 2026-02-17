Bihar inks ₹468cr AI tech deals at India summit
Bihar just signed MoUs worth ₹468 crore with tech companies at the India AI Impact Summit & Expo 2026 in New Delhi.
The five-day event, running from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, is buzzing with heads of state from over 20 nations and ministers from more than 50 countries.
Major investments and job creation
Big investments are coming—₹250 crore for an IIT-Patna research park and ₹60 crore for a new AI Centre of Excellence with Tiger Analytics.
Deals with Red Cyber, GrowQR, and CIPL add up to more jobs (over 10,000!) and skill-development training through AI-linked programs for over 50,000 youth.
Bihar's vision for a tech hub
This is Bihar's move to become a tech hub for eastern India. Backed by new state policies, these projects aim to attract even more IT investment.
With over 700 exhibitors and 100+ CEOs attending, the summit is putting Bihar on the tech map.