Bihar inks ₹468cr AI tech deals at India summit

Big investments are coming—₹250 crore for an IIT-Patna research park and ₹60 crore for a new AI Centre of Excellence with Tiger Analytics. Deals with Red Cyber, GrowQR, and CIPL add up to more jobs (over 10,000!) and skill-development training through AI-linked programs for over 50,000 youth.

Bihar's vision for a tech hub

This is Bihar's move to become a tech hub for eastern India. Backed by new state policies, these projects aim to attract even more IT investment.

With over 700 exhibitors and 100+ CEOs attending, the summit is putting Bihar on the tech map.