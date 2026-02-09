Birla boosts stake in Vodafone Idea amid share price dip
Business
Kumar Mangalam Birla just picked up 4.09 crore more shares of Vodafone Idea, raising his stake from 0.02% to about 0.05%.
He made these buys between January 30 and February 1 at around ₹11 per share.
Vodafone Idea's stock was down nearly 13% from its recent 52-week high.
Birla's increased stake signals potential turnaround ahead
Birla's timing suggests he still believes in Vodafone Idea, even as the stock struggles.
With promoters holding about 25.5% overall, his extra investment is a quiet sign of confidence in the company during a tough patch for its shares.