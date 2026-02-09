Birla boosts stake in Vodafone Idea amid share price dip Business Feb 09, 2026

Kumar Mangalam Birla just picked up 4.09 crore more shares of Vodafone Idea, raising his stake from 0.02% to about 0.05%.

He made these buys between January 30 and February 1 at around ₹11 per share.

Vodafone Idea's stock was down nearly 13% from its recent 52-week high.