Bitcoin at $63,400 (₹60.6L) and Ethereum near $1,700 (₹1.62L)
Business
Bitcoin is staying put around $63,400 (₹60.6 lakh) Tuesday, even after dropping nearly 10% over the past week.
Ethereum is also holding at about $1,700 (₹1.62 lakh).
In India, prices for both coins are close to global rates.
Over $4B ETF outflows since mid-May
The crypto world has been hit with over $4 billion in ETF outflows since mid-May, making recovery tough.
Still, big players like Strategy and Bitmine are buying up Bitcoin and Ethereum, helping boost confidence in major altcoins like BNB and Solana.
With US inflation data and a key Federal Reserve meeting coming up, everyone is watching to see where things go next.