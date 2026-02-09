Bitcoin bounces back from $73,000 to $62,000 fall

Crypto watchers are betting there's a 54% chance Bitcoin could hit $75,000 by the end of February 2026. Even after a huge 45% slide from last October's peak, investor confidence is showing signs of life—US Bitcoin ETFs just saw $221 million in new inflows this week.

Key support levels and potential upside

The sudden drop was triggered by traders unwinding risky bets and was made worse by rising Treasury yields and ETF outflows.

Key support for Bitcoin now sits between $60K and $65K; if momentum picks up again, experts see potential for another run toward $75K-$80K.