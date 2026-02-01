Bitcoin hits lowest point since March 2025
Bitcoin slid 10% on Saturday, dropping from $84,356 to $75,644—its lowest since March 2025.
Ethereum and Solana took hits too, falling about 17% and over 17%.
It's a rough day for anyone watching the crypto charts.
Bitcoin's drop raises questions about its status as a 'safe' investment
Bitcoin's big drop is making people question if it's still a "safe" place to park money.
With prices now down 35% from last year's highs—even while the dollar weakens—it's clear that confidence is shaky.
The most recent monthly outflow was over $1 billion, marking the third consecutive month of ETF outflows, with massive outflows just this week.
Panic selling triggers price plunge
It's a mix of things: major ETF withdrawals lined up with US government drama and fresh geopolitical worries like possible strikes by Iran.
Add in heavy trading during price dips and thin market liquidity, and you get a perfect storm for panic selling.