Bitcoin hits lowest point since March 2025

Bitcoin's drop raises questions about its status as a 'safe' investment

Bitcoin's big drop is making people question if it's still a "safe" place to park money.

With prices now down 35% from last year's highs—even while the dollar weakens—it's clear that confidence is shaky.

The most recent monthly outflow was over $1 billion, marking the third consecutive month of ETF outflows, with massive outflows just this week.