Bitcoin hits lowest point since November as crypto winter deepens
Business
Bitcoin slid 6.5% to $78,700 on Saturday—its lowest since November.
Ethereum also took a hit, dropping nearly 12% to $2,388.
The whole crypto market felt the shock.
Fed's Warsh worries investors, triggering tighter money policies
A new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh, has some investors and traders worried about tighter money policies and less cash flowing into markets—never great news for riskier assets like Bitcoin.
As Brian Jacobsen from Annex Wealth put it, the Fed's big balance sheet is trapping liquidity and fueling bubbles in places like crypto.
Bitcoin sentiment on social media takes a nosedive
Social media buzz around Bitcoin turned sharply negative this week, hitting fear levels not seen since last November.
That growing pessimism is making investors extra cautious about what's next for crypto.