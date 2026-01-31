Bitcoin holds steady at $84,000 as Trump nominates Fed chair
Bitcoin stayed around $84,000, even as President Trump nominated Kevin Warsh to lead the US Federal Reserve.
Despite this headline, Bitcoin's price barely budged—down just 0.32% at CoinDesk's 4pm ET close and 6% for the week—while the global crypto market cap sits at $2.83 trillion.
Warsh's nomination has people worried about the Fed's independence
Warsh's nomination has people worried about how independent the Fed will be, which has pushed up the US dollar and put pressure on riskier assets like crypto.
Nischal Shetty from WazirX says the crypto market is "taking time to consolidate," while some analysts say reduced leverage and oversold conditions may support a near-term rebound if sentiment stabilizes.