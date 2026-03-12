Bitcoin hovers around $69,000 mark, Ethereum near $2,020

Investors await global economic updates to make moves

Geopolitical tensions and energy price swings are making crypto investors extra cautious right now.

Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex puts Bitcoin's chances of breaking $75,000 soon at just 17%, though steady ETF inflows and big holders ("whales") show there's still strong interest.

Nischal Shetty of WazirX points out that inflation data and changes in stablecoin rules are also shaping the market vibe.

With oil prices climbing and ongoing monetary-policy uncertainty, most investors are just waiting for clearer signals before making big moves.