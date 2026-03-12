Bitcoin hovers around $69,000 mark, Ethereum near $2,020
Bitcoin is hanging around $69,000 this Thursday, struggling to push past the $75,000 barrier.
The crypto scene feels pretty calm overall, but everyone's keeping an eye on global events and economic updates that could shake things up.
Ethereum's also holding steady near $2,020.
Investors await global economic updates to make moves
Geopolitical tensions and energy price swings are making crypto investors extra cautious right now.
Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex puts Bitcoin's chances of breaking $75,000 soon at just 17%, though steady ETF inflows and big holders ("whales") show there's still strong interest.
Nischal Shetty of WazirX points out that inflation data and changes in stablecoin rules are also shaping the market vibe.
With oil prices climbing and ongoing monetary-policy uncertainty, most investors are just waiting for clearer signals before making big moves.