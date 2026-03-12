Bitcoin hovers at $69,431 as US inflation rises 2.4%
Business
bitcoin is hovering at $69,431 after a tiny dip, with traders watching closely as US inflation rises 2.4% and Fed rate cuts seem unlikely for now.
This cautious mood hasn't stopped big players: over $250 million has flowed into spot bitcoin ETFs, and whales are stacking up to 3.2 million BTC.
BTC price analysis
Analysts say bitcoin keeps running into resistance between $71,000 and $75,000, making it tough to break higher.
If it manages to push past the $71,000 to $72,000 mark, we could see new highs around $75,000 to $78,000.
If not, prices might slide back toward the $63,000 to $65,000 range.