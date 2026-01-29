Bitcoin slips below $85,000 as crypto market cools off
Business
Bitcoin just dropped 6% to around $84,400 after flirting with highs near $90,400 in recent sessions.
The slide comes as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and global tensions ramped up, making traders a bit more cautious.
Why should you care?
If you're watching crypto, this dip isn't just about Bitcoin—Ether, Dogecoin, Solana, and Litecoin are all down too.
With Bitcoin now testing key support levels around $83K-$84K and volatility dropping ahead of an upcoming options expiry, it's a reminder that the crypto market can turn quickly when big economic or world events hit.