Bitcoin slips to $75,600 as ETF outflows weigh crypto

Akshat Siddhant: $436 million leveraged positions wiped

US military moves in the Middle East made things shakier for crypto traders.

Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex noted that over $436 million (₹4,177 crore) in leveraged positions got wiped out as prices fell.

Analysts say Bitcoin needs to break past the $78,000 to $80,000 range before any real recovery. Until then, they're urging caution with all the volatility around.