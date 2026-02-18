Bitcoin's price drop: What does it mean for investors

If you're into crypto or even just watching from the sidelines, this kind of drop is a big deal. Bitcoin has lost almost 28% this month. Analysts say it could fall closer to $50K before bouncing back, so there's real risk if prices keep sliding.

Factors affecting the price of Bitcoin

It's not just about charts—geopolitical tensions and unclear crypto rules (like delays around the "Clarity Act") are spooking investors.

Technical signals point to more downside if Bitcoin closes under $66,604, with support nearer $65,000 and $60,000.

If it stays weak and fails to reclaim resistance near $68,288-$70,000, expect the downtrend to stick around for a while.