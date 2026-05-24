Blue Origin commits $600 million to Cape Canaveral Project Horizon expansion

New jobs to average over $98,000

This isn't just about rockets: average salaries for these new jobs are set to top $98,000.

Blue Origin's CEO Dave Limp called it "Project Horizon is the latest and most ambitious chapter in Blue Origin's 11-year commitment to Florida (since 2015, as of May 2026)," in Florida.

Since 2015, it has invested over $2.3 billion in the state and now support nearly 4,000 employees and hundreds of local suppliers.

With Blue Origin as the company building and launching rockets from Florida, this expansion helps it stand out as competition with SpaceX heats up.