Bombay High Court dismisses Lilavati Hospital's ₹1000cr interim defamation plea Business Jun 09, 2026

The Bombay High Court dismissed an interim plea in the defamation case from Lilavati Hospital's trust against HDFC Bank.

The trust wanted ₹1,000 crore and tried to stop the bank from talking about its loan defaults, but the court said HDFC's statements were actually true and were made in response to a sustained media campaign.