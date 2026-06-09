Bombay High Court dismisses Lilavati Hospital's ₹1000cr interim defamation plea
Business
The Bombay High Court dismissed an interim plea in the defamation case from Lilavati Hospital's trust against HDFC Bank.
The trust wanted ₹1,000 crore and tried to stop the bank from talking about its loan defaults, but the court said HDFC's statements were actually true and were made in response to a sustained media campaign.
Court imposes ₹5L cost on trust
Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan wasn't impressed with the trust's claims. He called them "vexatious" and said they were just trying to delay paying back what they owed.
The court even slapped a ₹5 lakh cost on the trust for filing what it saw as a baseless plea.