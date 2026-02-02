'Bond yields could touch 7%': Nomura on Indian debt market
India's government plans to borrow ₹17.2 trillion in FY27—way up from last year—to cover a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP.
But this big borrowing move has experts like Nomura warning of a risk that bond yields could climb to 7%, which could push up borrowing costs for governments and other borrowers.
States also hesitant to borrow more
The main 10-year bond yield just hit a one-year high at 6.77%, thanks to the flood of new government bonds in the market.
States are also expected to borrow ₹12.75 trillion, but rising yields are making them think twice about taking on more debt for their development projects.
Government pushes for more spending despite rising borrowing costs
Despite these worries, the government isn't slowing down on spending—total expenditure is set at ₹53.47 lakh crore for FY27, with public capex rising to ₹12.2 lakh crore.
The goal: keep boosting economic growth and development across India, even as borrowing gets trickier.