Brent crude at $90.50 after ceasefire between Israel and Iran Business Jun 09, 2026

Oil just got cheaper: Brent crude fell to $90.50 a barrel, its lowest in almost two months.

This comes after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, calming worries about war in the region that had been keeping prices high.

Investors are now backing off from those war-risk bets, and China's oil demand is down too, with the country importing less crude than it has in eight years.