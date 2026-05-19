Brent drop after Donald Trump pause lifts Indian government bonds
Indian government bonds ticked up on Tuesday, thanks to falling oil prices.
Brent crude slipped 1.7% to about $110 per barrel after Donald Trump paused planned strikes against Iran, sparking hopes for a nuclear deal and easing global tensions.
With cheaper oil, bond yields dipped slightly, making investors breathe a little easier.
Rupee hits 96.53 per US dollar
India relies heavily on imported oil (about 90%), so price swings hit hard. A $10 jump in crude could widen the current account deficit by $22 billion, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.
Meanwhile, the rupee just hit another record low at 96.53 per US dollar for the eighth day straight.
Rising wholesale prices are fueling inflation concerns too: Traders expect the central bank might step in if things keep heating up.