Brent drop after Donald Trump pause lifts Indian government bonds

Rupee hits 96.53 per US dollar

India relies heavily on imported oil (about 90%), so price swings hit hard. A $10 jump in crude could widen the current account deficit by $22 billion, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Meanwhile, the rupee just hit another record low at 96.53 per US dollar for the eighth day straight.

Rising wholesale prices are fueling inflation concerns too: Traders expect the central bank might step in if things keep heating up.