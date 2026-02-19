British Gas owner pauses buyback after profit plunge
Centrica, the company behind British Gas, is hitting pause on buying back its own shares after seeing a big drop in profits.
Adjusted earnings fell from £2.3 billion in 2024 to £1.42 billion last year, and they swung from a £1.33 billion profit to a £72 million loss overall.
Centrica's operating profit nearly halved
Falling energy prices led to over £850 million in losses and write-downs, cutting operating profit nearly in half.
After pausing a planned buyback this year (2026), Centrica decided to hold off.
Cash flow flips negative
Centrica's cash flow flipped negative as it doubled investment—spending big on projects like the Sizewell C nuclear plant and taking stakes in gas infrastructure and metering.
Centrica raises dividend
Trading profits dropped sharply due to market uncertainty, but their Home Services business actually grew.
Even with challenges, Centrica is raising its dividend and aiming for higher earnings in the coming years—hoping these investments pay off down the road.