BSNL posts ₹1,269cr Q4 net loss and revenue drops 14%

FY26 loss widens to ₹4,738cr

For all of FY2026, BSNL's total loss grew to ₹4,738 crore, even though yearly revenue edged up slightly to ₹21,199 crore (still way below its target).

The average revenue per user actually jumped 42% to ₹101, but that's mostly because there are fewer active users now—down to 52.7 million.

Auditors flagged some accounting errors and governance issues too, which could mean even more losses under the surface.