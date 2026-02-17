BSPTCL plans ₹14,000cr IPO in next 6 months Business Feb 17, 2026

Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL) is gearing up for an IPO on the National Stock Exchange in the next six months, and an internal assessment estimates the capital requirement for transmission system strengthening at about ₹14,000 crore in the coming years, while the exact issue size has not yet been finalized.

The money will go toward upgrading Bihar's electricity transmission system and reducing pressure on state funds.

BSPTCL has floated a Request for Proposal for appointment of Merchant Banker/Book Running Lead Manager.