BSPTCL plans ₹14,000cr IPO in next 6 months
Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited (BSPTCL) is gearing up for an IPO on the National Stock Exchange in the next six months, and an internal assessment estimates the capital requirement for transmission system strengthening at about ₹14,000 crore in the coming years, while the exact issue size has not yet been finalized.
The money will go toward upgrading Bihar's electricity transmission system and reducing pressure on state funds.
BSPTCL has floated a Request for Proposal for appointment of Merchant Banker/Book Running Lead Manager.
What does BSPTCL do?
BSPTCL runs Bihar's power transmission—think high-voltage lines, substations, and grids that keep the lights on across the state.
It now has a net worth of over ₹12,000 crore and a distributable profit of ₹271.20 crore.
What's the status of the IPO?
The final size of the IPO depends on state policy.
Right now, BSPTCL is preparing financial documents and seeking certifications and clearances required by regulators.
They're also working on getting SEBI approvals before going public.