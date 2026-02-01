Budget 2026-27: Coconut, cashew, and cocoa get special focus
The 2026-27 Union Budget just dropped some fresh moves for Indian agriculture.
There's a new Coconut Promotion Scheme to swap out old trees for better-yielding ones, and a dedicated program to help India become self-reliant (and globally known) in cashew and cocoa by 2030.
AI tool for farmers
These changes aren't just about crops—they're about jobs and tech too.
The government's reviving the sandalwood ecosystem and boosting high-value crops like walnuts and almonds.
Plus, farmers will get help from Bharat Vistar, a new AI tool offering advisories on weather, plant protection, input management and market prices, and including pest-identification features in some implementations, in multiple Indian languages.
With nearly half the workforce in agriculture, these steps could mean more rural jobs—and maybe even smarter farming ahead.