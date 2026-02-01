Budget 2026-27: Coconut, cashew, and cocoa get special focus

AI tool for farmers

These changes aren't just about crops—they're about jobs and tech too.

The government's reviving the sandalwood ecosystem and boosting high-value crops like walnuts and almonds.

Plus, farmers will get help from Bharat Vistar, a new AI tool offering advisories on weather, plant protection, input management and market prices, and including pest-identification features in some implementations, in multiple Indian languages.

With nearly half the workforce in agriculture, these steps could mean more rural jobs—and maybe even smarter farming ahead.