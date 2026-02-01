Budget 2026: Agriculture funding goes up by 7.12%
This year's Union Budget bumps up agriculture funding to ₹1,62,671 crore—a 7.12% increase.
The government is introducing tech-powered solutions, aiming to raise farmer incomes and strengthen food security.
Focus on high-value crops, rural incomes
More money is going into high-value crops like coconut, sandalwood, cocoa, and cashew in coastal areas; agar trees in the North East; and nuts in hilly regions.
There's also a push for self-reliance in cashew and cocoa (timeline not specified in source).
Plus, new moves like the 'Bharat-VISTAAR' AI tool will help farmers make smarter choices with data, while fresh support for livestock and dairy aims to boost rural incomes—especially for small farmers who rely on these the most.